Adidas terminates boot deal with Johnson

Adidas has ended its association with Adam Johnson after the England international pleaded guilty to two child sex charges.

Sunderland winger Johnson pleaded guilty to one count of sexual activity with a child and one count of grooming at Bradford Crown Court on Wednesday.

The 28-year-old denied two charges of sexual activity with a girl under the age of 16 and will be on trial from Friday.

Johnson - who will not feature in Sunderland's Premier League clash with Manchester United this weekend - previously had a boot deal with German sportswear manufacturer Adidas.

But a statement released by the company on Thursday read: "Adidas can confirm that it has terminated its contract with footballer Adam Johnson with immediate effect.

"This follows his guilty pleas entered earlier this week [Feb 10]."