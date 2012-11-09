Adler earns first Germany call-up for two years

Adler was going to be the first choice at the 2010 World Cup in South Africa before a rib injury ruled him out of the tournament and installed Bayern Munich's Manuel Neuer as the first pick, a position he has held ever since.

Adler, who has won 10 caps, last played for Germany on November 17, 2010, in a friendly against Sweden.

"I am delighted that Rene has found his old form after his long injury," said Low. "He should now also get a chance to present himself on an international level."

A string of injuries led to the former Bayer Leverkusen keeper missing much of last season before a transfer to the northern club and a return to fitness allowed him to enjoy a superb start to the current campaign.

Talented keeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen was not included but Low said he, and the suspended Ron-Robert Zieler, were still very much part of the team.

"This is a decision for Rene Adler and not against Marc-Andre ter Stegen and Ron-Robert Zieler, who of course will remain in focus," Low said.

Low nominated 22 players for the side's last international match of the year in Amsterdam on Wednesday, including midfielder Roman Neustadter of Schalke 04.

The Germans will be without central defender Holger Badstuber and holding midfielder Sami Khedira, who are both injured.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Manuel Neuer (Bayern Munich, Rene Adler (Hamburg SV).

Defenders: Jerome Boateng (Bayern Munich), Benedikt Howedes (Schalke 04), Mats Hummels (Borussia Dortmund), Marcel Schmelzer (Borussia Dortmund), Philipp Lahm (Bayern Munich), Per Mertesacker (Arsenal), Heiko Westermann (Hamburg SV).

Midfielders: Lars Bender (Bayer Leverkusen), Julian Draxler (Schalke), Mario Gotze (Borussia Dortmund), Ilkay Gundogan (Borussia Dortmund), Bastian Schweinsteiger (Bayern Munich), Thomas Muller (Bayern Munich), Toni Kroos (Bayern Munich), Lukas Podolski (Arsenal), Roman Neustadter (Schalke 04), Marco Reus (Borussia Dortmund), Andre Schurrle (Bayer Leverkusen), Mesut Ozil (Real Madrid);

Striker: Miroslav Klose (Lazio).