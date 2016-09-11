ADO fans shower children with gifts

Supporters of ADO Den Haag pulled off a spectacular display of charity when they threw hundreds of soft toys to patients from Rotterdam's Sophia Children's Hospital during their team's 2-1 defeat at Feyenoord.

Before the game ADO fans spread the word that they would be seated directly above the group of children at De Kuip and encouraged each other to bring gifts to the match.

Many supporters did just that and the whole stadium watched as a countdown led to a huge shower of toys raining down on the stand below the away fans section.