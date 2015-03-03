Adrian: I get good results against Mourinho

League Cup champions Chelsea visit Upton Park on their return to Premier League action after their Wembley heroics, but Spanish custodian Adrian is hoping he can help end West Ham's run of matches without victory at six.

And the former Real Betis shot-stopper said he takes plenty of confidence having kept clean sheets the past two times he has been up against Mourinho.

"I don't know if Mourinho will remember me but when I play against him I get good results and feel good," Adrian said.

"A win with Real Betis [over Real Madrid in 2012] and a 0-0 draw at Stamford Bridge last season. With Betis we won the game 1-0 and, personally, I was man of the match. I was very happy.

"In these games the 'keeper is busy because they have good players. You always have to make good saves to keep the team in the game and I hope Wednesday will be a good game for me and the team.

"I try every time to keep a clean sheet, sometimes it is impossible but I play all games at 100 per cent. We hope that we can get a good result."

Adrian was wary of West Ham's faltering position in the top flight - they were fourth on Christmas Day - and said they must improve to finish the campaign on a high.

West Ham sit ninth on 39 points - nine behind fifth-placed Liverpool, but 17 above the drop zone - before their London derby.

"It is a big game for the fans and the club. We need to get the three points because we want to stay in a good position," Adrian said.

"It will be a tough game - if we play well and show the performance like we did against Liverpool, Man United and Man City we can get the points."