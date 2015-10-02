Adrian signs new two-year West Ham deal
Adrian has been rewarded for his form in goal for West Ham United with a new two-year contract, with the option for a further two years.
Goalkeeper Adrian has signed a new two-year contract at West Ham United, with an option for a further two years.
The 28-year-old has emerged as a key component of the West Ham side since making his debut against Manchester United in 2013 and has enjoyed superb form so far this season, most notably in the 2-1 win away to Manchester City on September 19.
Upon penning the extension, the former Real Betis announced his determination to forge a long career with Slaven Bilic's side after pledging his future to the club.
"This is a proud moment for myself, my family and friends and I am really happy to have signed my second contract with the club. I feel really happy for the club and the fans," he told West Ham's official website.
"I never imagined this kind of relationship with the fans. I spent 16 years at Betis and it was difficult to leave your home.
"But from the moment I arrived in London the West Ham fans had a special relationship with me.
"For me this is a really good moment and I just want to enjoy it. This is my third season here and I want to stay here for a long time.
"Next season is really important for the club. I have enjoyed playing at Upton Park and I want to enjoy playing in the new stadium. It is a big step for the club and I am really excited about this moment."
Adrian and West Ham are in action away to struggling Sunderland in the Premier League on Saturday.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.