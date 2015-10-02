Adrian signs new two-year West Ham deal

Goalkeeper Adrian has signed a new two-year contract at West Ham United, with an option for a further two years.

The 28-year-old has emerged as a key component of the West Ham side since making his debut against Manchester United in 2013 and has enjoyed superb form so far this season, most notably in the 2-1 win away to Manchester City on September 19.

Upon penning the extension, the former Real Betis announced his determination to forge a long career with Slaven Bilic's side after pledging his future to the club.

"This is a proud moment for myself, my family and friends and I am really happy to have signed my second contract with the club. I feel really happy for the club and the fans," he told West Ham's official website.

"I never imagined this kind of relationship with the fans. I spent 16 years at Betis and it was difficult to leave your home.

"But from the moment I arrived in London the West Ham fans had a special relationship with me.

"For me this is a really good moment and I just want to enjoy it. This is my third season here and I want to stay here for a long time.

"Next season is really important for the club. I have enjoyed playing at Upton Park and I want to enjoy playing in the new stadium. It is a big step for the club and I am really excited about this moment."

Adrian and West Ham are in action away to struggling Sunderland in the Premier League on Saturday.