Adriano: Barca not scared of Real firepower

After defeat to Real Sociedad last weekend, Barcelona find themselves three points behind Real in the Liga title race, but the 29-year-old insists they still believe they can finish the season on top.

Madrid flexed their muscles in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday with a comprehensive 6-1 win at Schalke, Karim Benzema, Cristiano Ronaldo and Gareth Bale all scoring twice as they all-but secured their place in the last eight.

Adriano praised their display but remains confident Barca have the ability within their own squad to match them.

"Madrid are not scary," he said. "We also had some very good games, like in Manchester (against City).

"Before the game people had doubts but we did very well.

"It's not easy getting six goals but people say Schalke aren't at Madrid's level. But Madrid had a very good game."

The Brazilian full-back hopes to use last week's defeat at Anoeta as a wake-up call, and vowed Gerardo Martino's side will learn from the mistakes made.

"We learn from defeats, and what happened at Real Sociedad taught us a lesson," he added.

"We need to be more intense to make sure nothing like that happens again.

"We are still alive in three competitions and now have to try to make up the lost ground between us and Real Madrid."

Barca host Almeria on Sunday, and will have the chance to regain top spot, provided Atletico Madrid beat their local rivals Real earlier in the day.