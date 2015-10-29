Adriano not seeking Barca exit
With two years remaining on his Barcelona contract, Adriano does not intend to leave the Spanish and European champions.
Brazilian full-back Adriano is not contemplating a Barcelona departure as he is happy in Spain.
Adriano was linked with a move away from the Spanish and European champions during the off-season after his agent admitted the 31-year-old could leave amid interest from Roma.
The former Sevilla defender, who started just this third match in all competitions this season as captain as Barca drew 0-0 at Villanovense in the Copa del Rey on Wednesday, has two years remaining on his contract and he plans to see it out.
"I am happy here, I want to play the minutes. I do not think about leaving but staying," Adriano said.
"What I feel today is that I have a contract for two more years [until 2017] with the club.
"I had offers in the summer but did not want to leave and the club did not want me to leave.
"I spoke to [technical director] Robert Fernandez and the coach and I said I wanted in the group and the president did not want to sell."
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.