Arsenal and Manchester United target could remain at current club

Adrien Rabiot could remain at PSG this summer despite being exiled in the second half of last season, report ESPN.

The midfielder's refusal to sign a new deal at the Parc des Princes saw him frozen out of the first-team picture in 2018/19.

Rabiot was linked with Real Madrid, Barcelona, Juventus, Tottenham, Arsenal and Manchester United, and it seemed certain that he would depart the French capital at the end of the campaign.

However, there are now signs that the player could do a U-turn and put pen to paper on a contract extension.

PSG sporting director Antonio Henrique looks set to depart the club in the coming weeks, which would pave the way for Rabiot to extend his stay.

That would be a blow to both Arsenal and United, who are reportedly still interested in signing the France international.

READ MORE

8 Copa America players looking to put themselves in the shop window for a Premier League move

5 big Premier League games to watch out for in 2019/20