Adrien Silva committed to Sporting CP after Leicester move fails

Adrien Silva has asserted he remains committed to Sporting CP after a move to Leicester City appeared to be blocked by the club.

Silva's father revealed the Premier League champions had bid €30 million for his son, but Sporting CP insisted they had received no such offer for the midfielder.

After the transfer window closed on Wednesday without a move materialising, Portugal international Silva vowed via social media to perform to the best of his abilities for the Primeira Liga outfit.

"I want to thank all those who support me," Silva posted on his Facebook page.

"Winning challenges is part of the DNA of any professional and I am ready to meet those that come.

"Now I am at the service of my country and when I return back to the club for which I have always given everything from my childhood, I will have the same commitment as always with the same ambition and dedication."