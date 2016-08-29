Adrien Silva hoping to seal 'exceptional' Leicester switch

Sporting CP midfielder Adrien Silva has confirmed he is hoping to finalise a move to Premier League champions Leicester City before the transfer window shuts.

The Portugal midfielder - who started four games, including the final - as his country triumphed at Euro 2016, has made over 150 senior appearances for Sporting after progressing from their storied youth academy.

However, the 27-year-old has now expressed his desire for a new challenge, claiming Leicester - who are reportedly in talks to sign Silva's club team-mate Islam Slimani - have indeed made a bid.

"I confirm this proposal. The sporting design of Leicester is very interesting and corresponds to my career goals," Silva, who is hopeful no Sporting fan will begrudge the move, told Portuguese publication O Jogo.

"After 15 years at Sporting, this opportunity is something exceptional for me and can allow me to … evolve in the Premier League, which is a stunning league.

"The president assured me when, after so many years of dedication, he would not put obstacles to my professional development since receiving an interesting proposal for both parties.

"Leaving home is always difficult and part of my heart will always be here. But at the same time, this is the time to live another footballing experience.

"I can say that I grew up with this club. At 27 years old, and after so many years of loyalty, I think that no one will criticize me for wanting to embrace this challenge."

Silva has scored 33 goals across all competitions for Sporting since making his debut in 2007, having helped the club to two Taca de Portugal and three Portuguese Super Cup triumphs.