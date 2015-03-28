Adu signs up with 11th team in as many years

Adu, 25, was touted as a wonderkid of the world game when he burst onto the scene at 14 years old, becoming the youngest athlete ever to sign a professional contract in the US.

On Saturday, he signed for his 11th club in as many years since turning professional when Finnish top-flight side Kuopion Palloseura announced the American had agreed to join them on a one-year deal.

Since signing professional terms with DC United in 2004, Adu went on to play for Real Salt Lake, Benfica, Monaco, Belenenses, Greek side Aris and Turkish Super Lig club Rizespor.

In 2011, he returned to the US to join Philadelphia Union, before stints at Bahia in Brazil and Serbian side Jagodina, who released him in December.