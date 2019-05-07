Advantage Annan in League One play-off

First-half goals from Chris Johnston and Ayrton Sonkur gave Annan Athletic first blood in their Scottish League One play-off semi-final against Stenhousemuir as they won the opening leg 2-0.

Moments after Steven Swinglehurst had a shot saved, Johnston fired Annan ahead in the eighth minute after being teed up by Aidan Smith.

The hosts continued to push forward, creating a series of chances, and got their reward six minutes before the break when Sonkur headed in Johnston’s corner.

Stenhousemuir struggled to threaten the Annan goal but had two late chances with Andy Munro firing wide before Mark McGuigan’s stoppage-time effort was saved.