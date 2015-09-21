Advocaat apologises to Sunderland fans

Sunderland manager Dick Advocaat has issued an apology to the club's supporters following Saturday's disappointing Premier League defeat to newly-promoted Bournemouth.

Jermain Defoe squandered two first-half chances, Jeremain Lens had a goal incorrectly ruled out for offside, while Younes Kaboul was sent off with 15 minutes remaining as Sunderland were beaten 2-0 at Vitality Stadium.

Sunderland's fourth defeat of the season saw the Tyneside strugglers slip to the bottom of the table with just two points from six matches, only adrift of rivals Newcastle United on goal difference, and Advocaat feels for the fans.

"We have to fight and have to work," said Advocaat, whose Sunderland host Manchester City in the League Cup on Tuesday.

"Last Sunday [against Tottenham] I thought we were going in the right direction against a good side but this was three steps back.

"For the fans it is a shame. We all are well-paid and they give a lot of money to see this game. I feel really sorry for them, honestly, and I really mean that.

"I will do everything I can for this club, for them, because they are great fans. And I said that to the players as well because we should be ashamed of what we did today. I told them that I will look in the mirror but you have to do it as well.

"Hopefully they will come back with an answer."