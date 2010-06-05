Advocaat to debut against Bulgaria
By app
MOSCOW - Dick Advocaat will make his debut as Russia coach on August 11 when his team take on Bulgaria in a friendly, the Russian FA said on Saturday.
The two countries, who both failed to qualify for the World Cup finals, have agreed on a match in Moscow before they begin the Euro 2012 qualifying campaign.
Dutchman Advocaat was appointed Russia's new national team coach last month, replacing compatriot Guus Hiddink.
