Advocaat holds talks over role at ADO Den Haag

Veteran coach Dick Advocaat is in talks with ADO Den Haag over the possibility of taking up a role with the Eredivisie club.

Former Netherlands and Rangers boss Adcvocaat has been out of work since parting company with Sunderland last month.

The 68-year-old successfully guided the Stadium of Light club away from Premier League relegation trouble when he was appointed on a short-term deal last season, but his decision to extend his stay proved ill-judged as Sunderland made a dreadful start to the current campaign.

"Yes, we have spoken with him," club director Jan Willem Wigt told ADO TV.

"We are looking at how we can involve Dick at the club.

"He obviously stopped not so long ago at Sunderland, but we have contact. We'll see how that develops."

Ex-Tottenham and Ajax boss Martin Jol was appointed to ADO's supervisory board earlier this year.