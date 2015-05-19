Advocaat: Quick point would be better for my heart

Sunderland head coach Dick Advocaat says a point at Arsenal on Wednesday would be beneficial to his health.

The Stadium of Light outfit sit three points above the Premier League relegation zone and a draw - either at the Emirates or at Chelsea on Sunday - would be enough to guarantee survival.

"I'm very excited but the sooner we get the point the better," he said. "Everybody is expecting us to lose and that makes it easier for us.

"This is a great club with a great stadium and the facilities are brilliant. Everything is here to take it to the next level.

"We will give everything to get a point but it is a great team. In this game you have to show yourself as a football player.

"We will fight from the beginning to the end. Getting a point on Wednesday will be better for my heart as well.

"We have to make it as hard as possible defensively and be sharp. Maybe we can do something sneaky like we did at Everton [2-0 win for Sunderland]."

Advocaat also revealed Jack Rodwell and Billy Jones would be available for selection after recovering from injury.