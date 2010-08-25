AEK to play Dundee United at Olympiakos

AEK supporters will not be allowed into the Georgios Karaiskakis stadium on Thursday because of fears of clashes between AEK and Olympiakos fans.

The second leg of the play-off against Dundee United was originally due to take place at AEK's Olympic stadium, but was moved to Panionios because the playing surface was deemed to be unacceptable.

However, Panionios fans angry at the switch accessed the Nea Smyrni Stadium on Tuesday night and, using spades and other gardening tools, dug up the pitch.

AEK were forced to find another venue, and confirmed on Wednesday the game would go ahead at the home of Olympiakos.

The Greek side leads 1-0 from the first leg in Scotland.

Media reports said approximately 600 Dundee United fans were travelling to the game, and they will be allowed into the Georgios Karaiskakis stadium.

Interact: Twitter * Facebook *Forums