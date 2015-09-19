AFC Bournemouth 2 Sunderland 0: Ritchie wondergoal secures three points

Sunderland's woeful start to the Premier League season continued as Matt Ritchie's superb volley helped Bournemouth to a 2-0 win on Saturday.

Callum Wilson took his top-flight tally to five for the season with a clever turn and finish inside the opening 10 minutes at the Vitality Stadium, before Ritchie's stunning strike doubled the home side's lead.

Jermain Defoe squandered two glorious chances towards the end of the first half and Jeremain Lens had a header incorrectly disallowed for offside, but Dick Advocaat's side failed to provide a consistent goal threat and had Younes Kaboul dismissed 15 minutes from time.

The defeat means Sunderland slip back to the bottom of the table, while Eddie Howe's men climb up to 11th.

It took Bournemouth just four minutes to seize the initiative. Sunderland fell asleep at a throw-in, allowing Dan Gosling to feed Wilson, who turned brilliantly before firing low past Costel Pantilimon.

The home side doubled their advantage just five minutes later - and in some style - as Ritchie chested down and rifled a volley into the top corner from the edge of the box after the visitors thought they had cleared a corner.

A shell-shocked Sunderland began to gain a foothold but Bournemouth continued to look the more dangerous, with Marc Pugh particularly threatening down the left and causing panic in the Black Cats box with one clever run.

Kaboul saw a free-kick from distance blocked but Advocaat's side looked short on ideas in attack until Defoe missed their best chance of the half, Artur Boruc saving well at his feet after he forced his way into the area.

And Defoe wasted another clear opening shortly before the interval, heading high and wide of the target when unmarked close to the centre of the six-yard box.

Sunderland began the second half brightly and Lens headed Yann M'Vila's delivery high into the far corner of the net but the offside flag had already been raised, though replays showed the Netherlands winger was level.

Fabio Borini then aimed to replicate Ritchie's strike, chesting down a clearance and volleying right-footed narrowly over the crossbar as Sunderland pressed forward in search of a way back into the contest.

Advocaat threw on Steven Fletcher and Adam Johnson but Sunderland's hopes of a comeback were dashed when Kaboul was issued a second yellow card for tripping Wilson on the edge of the area.

Bournemouth came close to a third as Pugh's volley came back off the crossbar but their first-half salvo proved enough to take all three points.