AFC Champions League: Goalless draws leave quarter-finals on a knife edge

Shanghai SIPG and Jeonbuk Motors still have it all to play for in their AFC Champions League quarter-final tie following Tuesday's 0-0 first-leg draw.

Sven-Goran Eriksson's Shanghai, without injured striker Hulk, struggled to create many meaningful opportunities against their Korean opponents, with a Lu Wenjun free-kick and header from striker Yu Hai the closest they came.

Jeonbuk almost snatched an away goal when Leonardo hit the woodwork with a curling free-kick, while Ricardo Lopes also came close, but there was to be no away goal for the 2006 winners of the competition.

It was a similar story at Hazza bin Zayed Stadium, where Al Ain and Lokomotiv Tashkent played out a goalless stalemate in the later quarter-final clash.

Chances were few and far between in stifling conditions in the United Arab Emirates, where temperatures during the match surpassed the 40 degrees centigrade mark.

Caio threatened early on for the home side, while Sardor Mirzayev came within inches of rifling home an away goal for Lokomotiv.

Ibrahim Diaky headed a presentable late chance over the crossbar, but there was to be no first-leg advantage for either side ahead of next month's return game in Tashkent.