AFC Champions League: Lekhwiya v Evergrande

The Chinese Super League champions hold a 2-0 first-leg advantage going into Wednesday's trip to Qatar, with Dario Conca's penalty and Elkeson's strike putting them in control of the tie.

Evergrande's domestic form will give them grounds for significant optimism, with experienced manager Marcello Lippi having guided them to the summit of the Champions League and a 14-point advantage over their nearest rivals.

Guangzhou have lost just once in the league this term, though that did come in their last away match when they lost 1-0 at lowly Tianjin Teda.

Brazilian Elkeson carries their most potent goal-scoring threat, with 21 goals in 24 appearances this term.

The 24-year-old was not named in the squad for the group stages but his second-half effort in the first leg of this tie gave his side some breathing space.

Lekhwiya began their Stars League campaign with a six-goal thriller against Al Sailiya on Friday.

They stormed back from two goals down to lead but last season's runners-up had to settle for a 3-3 draw.

The Abdullah bin Nasser bin Khalifa Stadium has proven a difficult venue for visitors in the competition, with Lekhwiya having won three and drawn one of their four matches.