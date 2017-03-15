AFC Champions League Review: Adelaide & Jeju in thriller, Ramires boosts Jiangsu

Adelaide United came from behind twice to draw 3-3 with Jeju United in a thrilling encounter on Wednesday that saw the A-League side pick up their first points of this season's AFC Champions League.

The Australian champions kept their slim hopes of progression from Group H alive courtesy of Mark Ochieng's equaliser five minutes from time, which ensured they stay within three points of South Korea's Jeju, who are second on four points.

That goal came just 75 seconds after Kwon Soon-Hyung's effort for the visitors finally looked to have a settled a match that saw all six goals scored in the second half.

Baba Diawara's 51st-minute penalty had put Adelaide in front, but a low effort from substitute Frederic Mendy and a stunner from Marcelo Toscano turned the game on its head.

Sergio Cirio headed in the 2008 finalists' first equaliser, before they had to strike back again in a dramatic finish to avoid a third consecutive loss.

The other A-League side in action, Western Sydney Wanderers, won 3-2 at FC Seoul in a battle between two teams who came into the match without a point.

Lachlan Scott's goal, a Terry Antonis penalty and Jaushua Sotirio's strike did the damage for the 2014 tournament winners, who netted with their only three attempts on goal to leave Seoul on the brink of elimination, despite Yun Il-Lok scoring a second-half double.

RAMIRES BOOSTS JIANGSU SUNING

Ramires' magnificent strike ensured Jiangsu Suning continued their 100 per cent record with a battling 1-0 victory away to Gamba Osaka.

The former Chelsea midfielder scored his second goal of the competition after 39 minutes with a curling left-footed effort from 20 yards and that ultimately proved decisive.

Gamba pushed for a leveller after the break and had two penalty claims turned down, while Yasuyuki Konno had earlier hit the post.

But Jiangsu's victory puts them five points clear of Jeju and six in front of Gamba, meaning the knockout stages are now within touching distance.

Shanghai SIPG earned a 3-2 home triumph over Urawa Reds to move clear at the top of Group F with their third straight victory.

The two teams came into the game looking evenly matched after picking up maximum points from their opening two fixtures, but it did not stay that way for long, the Chinese Super League side racing into a three-goal lead.

Shi Ke's header, a goal from Elkeson – who punished a mistake from goalkeeper Shusaku Nishikawa with a 35-yard strike - and Hulk's solo effort had Andre Villas-Boas' men in control after 52 minutes as they threatened to run riot.

The Reds did restore pride, though, Wataru Endo reducing the deficit to one with six minutes remaining after Rafael Silva had scored with a penalty.

But Shanghai held on to establish a dominant position in the standings, with Shinzo Koroki sent off in stoppage time for the J-League team.