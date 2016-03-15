AFC Champions League review: Elkeson shines for Shanghai SIPG; Jiangsu Suning held

Nilmar made the difference as he netted twice to help Al Nasr to a 2-1 win over Al Ittihad and top spot in AFC Champions League Group A on Tuesday.

The Brazilian gave his side a perfect start as he opened the scoring within 60 seconds, but Gelmin Rivas levelled the scoring again in the 13th minute. However, Nilmar notched again with 15 minutes left to settle it.

Lokomotiv Tashkent recorded a 2-0 away win over Sepahan to go second behind Al Nasr with five points from three games. Marat Bikmaev opened the scoring in the 15th minute before Sardor Mirzayev added a second late on to put the match to bed.

Pakhtakor saw off Tractor Sazi 1-0 in Group C courtesy of a single Igor Sergeev strike shortly before the interval to keep their chances of reaching the next round alive.

Fares Juma netted a late equaliser to help Al Jazira to a 1-1 draw with Al Hilal, cancelling out Ailton Almeida's first-half strike.

Jeonbuk Motors defeated Binh Duong 2-0 to go top of Group E, with Ricardo Lopes and Lee Dong-gook on target either side of the break.

Jiangsu Suning had to settle for a scoreless draw with Tokyo, with Ramires missing out due to suspension.

Shanghai SIPG went top of Group G following a 2-1 home win over Gamba Osaka. Elkeson gifted the hosts the lead shortly before the interval, but Patric restored parity at the hour mark. Nevertheless, Elkeson struck again minutes later to give the Chinese side all full three points.

Melbourne Victory maintained their unbeaten status as they held Suwon Bluewings to a scoreless draw.