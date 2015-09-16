AFC Champions League Review: Gamba snatch late winner, Al-Ahli cruise into last four
Gamba Osaka needed a late winner from Koki Yonekura to seal their AFC Champions League semi-final place at the expense of Jeonbuk Motors.
Gamba Osaka will meet Guangzhou Evergrande in the AFC Champions League semi-finals after a 3-2 victory over Jeonbuk Motors on Wednesday.
J.League champions Gamba, ACL winners in 2008, needed a stoppage-time winner from Koki Yonekura to seal their progression in the second leg, snatching victory from the grasp of their South Korean opponents.
After a goalless first leg, it was Jeonbuk who struck first in Suita as Leonardo converted a 13th-minute penalty, but Patric immediately levelled amid comical Gamba defending from a free-kick - which saw an attempted offside trap hopelessly fail.
Shu Kurata looked to have put Osaka in the last four with a strike with 14 minutes to play, until Urko Vera levelled for the visitors, giving them the advantage via the away-goals rule.
However the drama was far from over as substitute Yonekura fired past Kwon Soon-tae in the 93rd minute to leave the visitors slumped on the pitch in despair.
The second semi-final will see Al-Hilal meet Al-Ahli after the latter beat Naft Tehran 2-1 in Dubai, securing a 3-1 aggregate victory.
Rodrigo Lima's long-range effort after 26 minutes for the hosts put one foot in the last four, and when Ahmed Khalil converted a penalty early in the second half, their progression looked assured.
Naft - playing in their first Champions League campaign - refused to lie down, though, and pulled one back through Vahid Armin but it was not enough.
