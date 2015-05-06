AFC Champions League Review: Jeonbuk cruise into last 16 but Seongnam crash out

K-League champions Jeonbuk Motors are through to the last 16 of the AFC Champions League following a 4-1 win over Group E rivals Shandong Luneng.

Goals from Lee Jae-sung, Kim Hyung-il and Edu and an Eninho penalty sealed Jeonbuk's progression at the expense of Shandong, with the South Korean side topping the group due to Binh Duong's 1-0 victory against Kashiwa Reysol - who had already qualified.

There was no such joy for Jeonbuk's domestic rivals and two-time winners Seongnam, who succumbed to elimination from Group F as a second-half comeback saw them lose 2-1 to Gamba Osaka.

Gamba go through on goal difference ahead of Seongnam in second place behind Buriram United, the Thai side winning the group thanks to a 5-0 hammering of Guangzhou RandF in which Brazilian forward Diogo scored a hat-trick.

Al Ain won Group B with a 3-0 success against Naft Tehran, who reached the knock-out rounds as Pakhtakor were beaten 2-0 by Al Shabab.

In Group A, Lekhwiya and Persepolis both progressed with wins in the final round of group fixtures.

Lekhwiya ended Al Nassr's hopes of qualification by beating the 10-man Saudi side - who had defender Omar Hawsawi sent off - 3-1, and Persepolis overcame Bunyodkor 2-1.