AFC Champions League Review: Jeonbuk, Shanghai SIPG progress

Jeonbuk Motors progressed to the quarter-finals of the AFC Champions League following a 2-1 second-leg win and 3-2 aggregate victory over Melbourne Victory.

Brazilian attacker Leonardo gifted Jeonbuk the lead at the Jeonju World Cup Stadium in the 29th minute, before netting his second goal of the game with 20 minutes left.

Besart Berisha pulled one back for Melbourne late on after some good work from Jai Ingham, but there was not enough time left for the visitors to level as they crashed out of the competition in the round of 16.

Shanghai SIPG booked their place in the last eight in dramatic fashion as they defeated Tokyo on away goals.

Sven-Goran Eriksson's men lost the first leg 2-1, but did just enough in the return at Shanghai Stadium to advance, recording a 1-0 win courtesy of a 90th-minute goal from Wu Lei.

Lokomotiv Tashkent beat Al Hilal 2-1 to reach the quarter-finals after their goalless draw in the first leg.

Islom Tuhtahujaev opened the scoring halfway through the first half, with Sherzod Fayziev doubling the hosts' lead after the break.

Mohammad Al Shalhoub pulled one back when he converted a penalty late on, but it was too little, too late.

Al Nasr are also through, despite a 3-1 away loss against Tractor Sazi, having won the first leg 4-1.

Salem Saleh opened the scoring after 16 minutes to give his side a comfortable 5-1 lead on aggregate.

Tractor Sazi refused to give up, though, and a brace from Farzad Hatami and a Mohammad Iranpourian effort got them right back in the tie with 17 minutes to play.

But they were unable to complete their comeback as Al Nasr held firm in the closing stages of the game to progress.