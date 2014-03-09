AFC Champions League: Tricky trip for Guangzhou

Chinese Super League champions Evergrande opened their title defence in Asia with a 4-2 win over Melbourne Victory in Group G.



They followed it up with a 3-0 league win over Henan Jianye but a trip to Nissan Stadium shapes as a much tougher test.



With Italian star Alessandro Diamanti, who struck twice against the Victory, and the likes of Elkeson, Muriqui and Gao Lin in their ranks, Marcello Lippi's team will be hard to beat.



But they face a Yokohama side who have made a bright start to their J.League campaign, winning two from two without conceding.



Yasuhiro Higuchi's men finished a point behind champions Sanfrecce Hiroshima last season and have former Japan international Shunsuke Nakamura in midfield.



In the other Group G match, Jeonbuk Motors will look to build on their 3-0 win over Yokohama when they visit Melbourne's Etihad Stadium to take on the Victory.



Al Jazira and Al Shabab do battle in Group A after both claimed wins in their opening matches.



UAE Pro-League side Al Jazira are unbeaten in four matches heading into their trip to the King Fahd International Stadium.



Al Shabab are battling for a continental place in Saudi Arabia and sit just outside the top three, with midfielder and Colombia international Macnelly Torres likely to play a key role.



Qatar's Al Rayyan and Iran's Esteghlal have an opportunity to kick-start their campaigns in the other Group A encounter.



Asamoah Gyan struck a second-half winner for Al Ain on matchday one and his side will fancy their chances against Al Ittihad in Group C.



Iran's Tractor Sazi, who were also winners to start the group, take on Lekhwiya.



Sanfrecce Hiroshima travel to Australia to take on the Central Coast Mariners in Group F and Beijing Guoan host Seoul.



In Group B, Uzbek league champions Bunyodkor host Qatar's El Jaish and Al Fateh travel to Iran to take on Foolad after the opening matchday in the group finished goalless.



Al Ahli host Al Sadd in Group D, which will also see Sepahan take on Al Hilal.



Group E is wide open after draws to start and will see Buriram United host Pohang Steelers at the Thunder Castle Stadium and Shandong Luneng visit Cerezo Osaka.



In Group H, Ulsan welcome Kawasaki Frontale and Western Sydney Wanderers travel to China to face Guizhou Renhe.