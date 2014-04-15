AFC Champions League Wrap: Guangzhou stunned

Wins for Guangzhou and Jeonbuk Motors would have secured each side's place in the knock-out rounds, however, Group G is now very much in the balance after defeats for both sides.

Goals from Mark Milligan and James Troisi wrapped up the points for Victory against Marcello Lippi's men, while the South Korean side were beaten 2-1 at Yokohama F Marinos.

Forward Han Gyo-Won put the Koreans in front after eight minutes, only for a second-half double from Marinos attacker Manabu Saito to seal victory and leave all four sides level on seven points, although Guangzhou and Jeonbuk lead the way on goal difference.

However, the qualification places are settled in Group C following wins for Al Ain and Al Ittihad, who will face off for top spot in the final round of fixtures.

Asamoah Gyan scored twice as UAE club Al Ain won 5-0 at Lekhwiya of Qatar, and Saudi outfit At Ittihad beat Tractor Sazi 2-0, with the Iranian side reduced to 10 men due to Milad Fakhreddini's dismissal.

Sepahan surged to the top of Group D with a 4-0 hammering of Qatari team Al Sadd, the Iranians taking advantage of the 0-0 draw between Al Ahli and Al Hilal to move to the summit.

Elsewhere, Western Sydney Warriors went top of Group H thanks a 2-0 success against Ulsan, whose defeat saw them fall to third behind Kawasaki Frontale after their 1-0 triumph at nine-man Guizhou Renhe.

Sun Jihai and Zvjezdan Misimovic both saw red for Guizhou after Kengo Nakamura had put Kawasaki ahead.