AFC Cup: Erbil 2 Ha Noi T&T 0

Due to civil unrest in their native Iraq, Erbil were forced to move the home leg of the quarter-final to the Saida Stadium in Beirut, Lebanon.

However, the unfamiliar surroundings did not seem to hinder Ayob Od Barcham's men as they claimed a fairly comfortable triumph, adding to their 1-0 win in Vietnam a week earlier.

The majority of the first half was an even encounter, but Ha Noi created the two best chances as Samson Kayode first blazed over and then forced Jalal Hassan into an easy save just before the break.

The breakthrough finally came in the 57th minute, as Ha Noi fell even further behind on aggregate.

Amjad Radhi, who netted the only goal of the first leg, coolly converted a penalty after Nguyen Van Bien handled inside the area.

Ha Noi's chances of pulling off a late comeback suffered a significant blow as Samson was forced off after colliding with a defender and second-half substitute Halkor Mulla Mohammed wrapped up the win in the 88th minute.

The midfielder slotted in after a clever one-two with Luay Salah and Erbil go on through to face Kitchee in the last four.