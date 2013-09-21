AFC Cup Preview: Al Faisaly v Kitchee

The Jordanian club - who won this title in both 2005 and 2006 - head into the clash holding a narrow 2-1 advantage after winning the first leg in Hong Kong last week, despite being reduced to 10 men.

Tulio Souza and Ra'ed Fraeh scored in each half to give Ali Kumekh's side the victory, although the win was soured when defender Mohammad Khamees was sent off.

Kumekh insists that they will be taking nothing for granted in the return encounter, although Al Faisaly will feel confident about their chances of progressing to the last four having won their last three home games in the competition.

They have been granted the maximum preparation time for the match after their league opener against Al Wihdat on Wednesday was postponed due to Al Faisaly's involvement in the AFC Cup, although they will need to be at their best to progress.

They will meet a Kitchee side who are top of the Hong Kong top flight after winning two of their first three matches.

Kitchee have scored in all eight of their AFC Cup matches so far this season, amassing 21 goals in the process.

That is largely thanks to the efforts of Jordi Tarres, who has netted 11 times, with first leg defeat against Al Faisaly the only match in which he has failed to score.

Kitchee were held to a goalless draw against South China in their last league fixture but their away form in all competitions has been impressive and they head to Jordan having lost just two away games in 2013.