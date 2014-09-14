AFC Cup Preview: Al Qadsia v Persipura

Al Qadsia were defeated 2-0 by domestic rivals Al Kuwait in last year's showpiece, experiencing disappointment for the second time having lost the 2010 final to Al Ittihad on penalties.

They have suffered just one defeat en route to the semi-finals, but now Al Qadsia face a considerable test of their credentials in the form of Indonesian outfit Persipura.

No side from Indonesia has won the AFC Cup before, but Persipura have impressed with their form in front of goal in their bid to change that fact.

In the knock-out stages Jacksen Tiago's men have scored 17 goals, hammering Yangon United 9-2 in the last 16 before knocking out defending champions Al Kuwait 8-4 on aggregate in the quarter-finals.

But, with Al Qadsia yet to lose at home in the competition, Persipura will likely need to up their game in Tuesday's first leg in order to travel back to Jayapura with a chance of progressing to the final.