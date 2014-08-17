AFC Cup Preview: Ninh Binh v Kitchee

The Vietnamese Cup holders have won three of their four home matches in the competition this year and average three goals a game in fixtures at their own ground.

Attack may be the best form of defence for Ninh Bin, but they must not neglect their duties at the back given the competition's top scorer, Juan Belencoso, plays for the visitors.

Belencoso has netted eight times so far in this season's AFC Cup - including a hat-trick against Tampine Rovers - and will be key once again to Kitchee's hopes of progress.

Kitchee arrive in Vietnam having seen off the challenge of Arema Cronus in the round of 16, but come into the tie on the back of two successive defeats, including a friendly against French champions Paris Saint-Germain.

Their last away trip in the AFC Cup also ended in defeat - 2-0 against Pune - but that did not prevent them winning Group H as they made an impressive start to their fourth AFC Cup appearance.

They made the quarter-finals last term and coach Jose Molina will hope they can go one better this year.

New boys Ninh Binh have adapted well to their surroundings, and made it into the quarter-finals at the expense of Churchill Brothers.