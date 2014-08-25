AFC Cup Preview: Persipura v Al Kuwait

The AFC Cup holders secured a 3-2 first-leg win in dramatic fashion last week as a late brace from Ali Al Kandari gave them a slender advantage heading into the return fixture on Tuesday.

Al Kuwait have won each of the last two AFC Cup titles and remain on track for a third, but the match comes during a busy schedule.

Hamada's men were forced to delay their journey to Indonesia due to a league clash with Al Salmiya on Friday, while Persipura have enjoyed a week off in preparation.

Despite the long trip from Kuwait City to Jayapura and the apparent physical edge Persipura could possess on Tuesday, Hamada remains confident that fatigue will not be a problem for his men.

He is, though, expecting a tough encounter as Kuwait target another semi-final spot.

Hamada said: "This will be a hard game. We respect Persipura but we will work hard to win the game to get the place in the semi-finals.

"All 18 of our players are in good condition to play tomorrow. The long trip from Kuwait to Jayapura made our players tired but it is okay because they are ready to play a good game. We won the first leg so we have big chance to go to the semi-finals."