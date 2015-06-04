AFC reiterates support for Qatar 2022 World Cup

The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) has reiterated its support to 2022 World Cup hosts Qatar despite the ongoing corruption scandal engulfing FIFA.

Following the indictment of nine FIFA officials on corruption charges last week, the bidding process for the 2022 tournament has come under renewed scrutiny.

An investigation into the awarding of the tournament has been launched, with Qatar officials insisting their bid was ethically sound, a stance their governing body has backed.

"Football is the world's game that should set itself no geographical borders," the AFC said in a statement.

"The Gulf is a true football region, with some of the world's most passionate football lovers, and Qatar is no exception.

"Qatar 2022 will be the first time the West Asian region will have had a chance to show this passion to the world, during what will be only the second FIFA World Cup to be held in Asia.

"The AFC and the whole Asian football community stands with Qatar and we all look forward to hosting the World Cup, and welcoming the world."