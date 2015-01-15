AFC reject Jordan's negligence claims

Jordan's claims that striker Ahmad Hayel was dehydrated due to unacceptable conditions during a drug test at Suncorp Stadium have been rubbished by the Asian Football Confederation (AFC).

The Jordan Football Association (JFA) revealed on Wednesday that they had filed a formal complaint to the AFC, after Hayel allegedly returned to the team hotel suffering dehydration, following his side's 1-0 loss to Iraq in the Asian Cup.

Hayel was randomly selected for a doping control test after the game in Brisbane and the JFA claimed he was placed in a room that was too cold for four hours, but the AFC dismissed any suggestion of negligence by their medical staff.

In a statement, the AFC claimed that Hayel's doping test "was conducted as per the AFC Anti-Doping Regulations".

The statement continued: "The player was unable to complete the required procedure due to his dehydrated condition.

"He [Hayel] had some dizziness, felt nausea and vomited after his second attempt, which was an hour after his first attempt, to give [a] urine sample for the test and as such the AFC Medical Officer, Dr Paisal Chantarapitak decided to discontinue the doping control procedure on the said player.

Dr Chantarapitak said that the usual procedure was followed as per the regulations and the facilities and equipments provided for the AFC Asian Cup in Australia are world-class."

Hayel played the entire 90 minutes in his team's opening game in Group D but the JFA have argued the striker may be unavailable for Jordan's next match against Palestine on Friday.

The JFA blamed the AFC's decision to only provide water, rather than any liquids with electrolytes, which help rehydration, for Hayel's condition but Dr Chantarapitak insisted he did nothing wrong.

"As per the procedure, the AFC Medical Officer always recommends players selected for doping control to drink water as per normal practice, especially for the player who has played for 90 minutes," he said.

"It is at the player's discretion to follow the recommendation or not. The player is not forced to drink plenty of water in short time.

"The assistant team doctor of [the] Jordan national team was present during the entire doping procedure."