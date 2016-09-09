AFC suspends Chinese player over doping violations

Shandong Luneng player Jin Jingdao has been provisionally suspended after testing positive for a banned substance.

The test was conducted after the AFC Champions League quarter-final first leg against FC Seoul in August, with clenbuterol found in Jin's sample.

A statement from the AFC Disciplinary Committee confirmed Jin has been banned from taking part in any football-related activity for 60 days.

"Jin has a right to request testing of his 'B' sample in accordance with the AFC Anti-Doping Regulations," added the statement.

"Following the completion of the investigation, the matter will be decided by the AFC Disciplinary Committee."

Jin will miss the second leg of the AFC Champions League match against Seoul - his side trail 3-1 from the first game - as well as Shandong's seven remaining Chinese Super League matches.