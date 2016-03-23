Africa Cup of Nations Qualifying Review: Infantino in attendance as Benin win at South Sudan

Gianni Infantino spent his 46th birthday inaugurating the headquarters of FIFA's newest member association South Sudan, but the celebrations off the pitch were not matched on it as the hosts fell to a 2-1 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying defeat to Benin.

New FIFA president Infantino was making his first trip to a member nation since being elected last month and is set to visit Ethiopia, Djibouti and Gabon over the coming days.

And he witnessed Benin clinch three points that left them top of Group C, West Brom forward Stephane Sessegnon and Steve Mounie scoring the goals for the visitors in Juba.

President Infantino attended Qualifier today which ended South Sudan 1-2 Benin. Great support from the fans. March 23, 2016

FIFA's youngest member association, South Sudan, has HQ inaugurated by President Infantino: March 23, 2016

In Group E, Zambia - winners of the 2012 AFCON - were held to a 1-1 draw at home to Congo. Winston Kalengo put the hosts in front, but Jordan Massengo's 75th-minute equaliser kept Congo top of the group.

Guinea-Bissau defeated Kenya 1-0 to earn their first win of qualifying at the third attempt and boost their hopes of topping Group E.

Tanzania claimed their first triumph in Group G with a hard-fought 1-0 win at Chad, Mbwana Samatta the hero with the game's only goal after 30 minutes.

Rounding off the action, Libya's Group F prospects are increasingly bleak as they fell to a 2-1 defeat at Sao Tome and Principe, leaving them bottom without a point in the pool.