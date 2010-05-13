African Champions League draw
CAIRO, May 13 (Reuters) - The draw for the group phase of the African Champions League, conducted in Cairo on Thursday:
Group A: Entente Setif (Algeria), TP Mazembe Englebert (Democratic Republic of Congo), Esperance (Tunisia), Dynamos (Zimbabwe)
Group B: JS Kabylie (Algeria), Al Ahli, Ismaili (both Egypt), Heartland FC (Nigeria).
The competition starts in July and the group phase ends in September.
The top two finishers in each group advance to the semi-finals in October. The final will be played over two legs in October and November.
