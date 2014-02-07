Agbonlahor set to return from injury for Villa

Agbonlahor has missed Villa's last two games against West Brom and Everton due to a foot problem, but boss Paul Lambert is expecting to welcome the 27-year-old back against Sam Allardyce's side.

"Gabby looks pretty good at the minute," Lambert said.

"You miss the speed of him. I think the game at Everton would have been perfect for him because if you've got that speed over the top you can use it."

Ron Vlaar picked up a hamstring injury in the 2-1 defeat at Goodison Park last weekend and Lambert will monitor the defender's fitness ahead of the clash with the London club.

He said: "Ron is a doubt. We need to see how he is (on Friday) but he's not joined in training yet.

"If he is not fit we've still got the two lads (Ciaran Clark and Nathan Baker) at the back anyway. It is somebody else's chance to get into the team."

Joe Bennett (back) is closing in on a return, but fellow defender Chris Herd is still troubled by a hamstring problem.