Agent: Arshavin future not guaranteed

The diminutive Russian playmaker - despite netting 11 goals in all competitions - has endured a frustrating season due to a succession of injury problems, and has not featured for the Gunners since the 2-2 draw with Barcelona on March 31.

The former Zenit St Petersburg star revealed on Tuesday that he still harboured hopes of joining the European champions one day - having come close to signing for the Nou Camp side prior to joining Arsenal - saying that even playing just one season for Pep Guardiola's team would be the pinnacle of his career.

And Dennis Lachter, Arshavin's representitive, has added fuel to the fire by revealing that the Russian's future at the club is far from certain, and that it largely depends on whether manager Arsene Wenger remains at Emirates Stadium.

"Andrey staying and a lot of other things depend on one man," he told Goal.com UK.

“We would like to know that Wenger will be at Arsenal next season. Arsenal today is 95 percent Arsene Wenger. The influence and charisma of Mr Wenger to Arsenal fans, the management and the Arsenal family is huge.

“But he is 61 years old in October and you could read clearly in Mr Wenger’s face how disappointed he was that they haven’t won anything this season.”

Lacher did concede, however, that Arshavin was wrong to speak so openly about his hopes of playing for Barcelona, who continue to court the Gunners' skipper Cesc Fabregas and who eliminated Arsenal from the Champions League earlier this month.

“I know Andrey is never thinking twice before opening his mouth,” he said. “But by the rules of democracy, anybody can say whatever they want and there is some kind of disappointment because of his injuries and frustration at the results of the club this season.

“It is not a secret for anybody that he has a big respect for Barcelona and it’s not a secret for anybody that I agreed the move from Zenit to Barcelona for 15 million euros six months before his move to Arsenal. I know Andrey would like to play there but he is a player for Arsenal."

