Agent: Motta never received Arsenal offer

The 28-year-old proved an integral part of the Nerazzurri's treble success under Jose Mourinho in 2009/10.

However, the Brazilian-born Italian international was limited to just 19 Serie A appearances last term after Leonardo replaced Rafael Benitez as coach midway through the season.

As a result, Motta has been linked with a move away from the San Siro, with Gunners boss Arsene Wenger believed to have targeted him as a potential replacement for either Cesc Fabregas or Samir Nasri, who are thought to be close to leaving Emirates Stadium.

However, the player's agent Daniele Canovi recently revealed that Motta was happy to remain in Milan following the appointment of Gian Piero Gasperini as Inter's new coach, the man who managed Motta at former club Genoa.

And Canovi has since insisted that Motta never received an offer from Arsenal.

"The player has never turned down an offer from Arsenal," he told Gazzetta dello Sport.

"He wants to remain at Inter and if the coach Gasperini wants him, he will continue to wear the Nerazzurri colours."