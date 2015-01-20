Agent plays down Okaka training ground incident

The agent of Sampdoria striker Stefano Okaka has played down a row that saw the Italy international ordered to leave training on Monday.

Okaka was dismissed from the session due to his "inappropriate behaviour" towards coach Sinisa Mihajlovic, before becoming involved in an altercation with sporting director Carlo Osti.

Sampdoria subsequently released a statement to announce they would consider disciplinary action, while the player himself tweeted that "one day the truth will come out".

However, Okaka's agent Andrea Cattoli says the incident has been blown out of proportion.

"Nothing out of the ordinary happened, things have just been overstated because it's a transfer period and Sampdoria are under the spotlight," he told Rai.

"Stefano has never asked to be sold, nor for a contact adjustment, and he did not turn down a renewal of his deal.

"We have an agreement with Samp to defer all of this until June, when we can draw some conclusions.

"I don't know who spreads these rumours, perhaps their purpose is to undermine the player in the eyes of the fans.

Asked whether Milan might be a potential suitor, Cattoli added: "We're only thinking about Sampdoria and the next game, even though in the market things can happen from one day to the next."

Okaka has scored three goals in 19 Serie A appearances this season.