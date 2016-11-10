Agent refuses to rule out Kondogbia leaving Inter
Geoffrey Kondogbia's future at Inter remains up in the air after his agent refused to dismiss the possibility of a transfer amid links with Chelsea.
Kondogbia, 23, has struggled to cement himself in the Inter XI since joining from Monaco in 2015.
The French midfielder made just four Serie A starts under former coach Frank de Boer, who was sacked last week and replaced by Stefano Pioli, and Jonathan Maarek did not rule out a move.
"It's not the right time to talk about the transfer market," Maarek told FCInterNews.
"Wait, we'll update you later."
Kondogbia was an unused substitute during Inter's 3-0 win over Crotone last week, having not been part of the matchday squads for the three previous fixtures.
