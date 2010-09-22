Agger hits out at Hodgson tactics

The Denmark centre-half said Liverpool’s back four are under orders to launch long balls and claimed he is ready to rebel against it.

Speaking on Danish television, Agger said: “I like to keep the ball on the ground and I’m going to keep doing that. The manager has a philosophy we’re playing football further up the pitch and you have to play a different kind of football at the back.

“But I’m not going to be a player that unloads the ball every time I get it.”

Hodgson has opted for Martin Skrtel and Jamie Carraghr at the heart of the defence for the last two games with Agger left on the bench.

The former Fulham manager has already come under fire for his side's listless performance at Birmingham and their lowly Premier League position, and he will be eager to quell talk of discontent.

Agger added: “I’ll fight for my chance but I know what I represent, and I think he also knows that.

“Our play has changed but I’m not going to adjust 100 percent. Whether he’ll use me or not, only time will tell.”

Agger came off the bench for the last eight minutes of Sunday’s 3-2 defeat at Manchester United. But he was unable to prevent the cross which led to Dimitar Berbatov’s winner, after he had replaced Paul Konchesky at left-back.

By Luke Nicholls

