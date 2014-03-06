Agnelli: Pogba interest 'source of pride' for Juve

Midfielder Pogba has caught the eye of a number of leading European clubs this season, with Ligue 1 leaders PSG among those consistently linked with his signature.

However, while stressing Juve have no intention of letting the 20-year-old France international, who joined from Manchester United in 2012, leave, Agnelli feels the levels of interest in Pogba represent a tribute to the Turin outfit's scouting system.

"PSG's interest in him? Attention of the big clubs cannot frighten you, but it is a source of pride," he is quoted as saying at the UNESCO headquarters in Paris. "You have to stay calm.

"I don't see the reason why we should deprive ourselves of Pogba - he is our growth. Every season we try to make Juve stronger, and Pogba stays with us.

"Two years ago nobody knew Paul Pogba, and (CEO Beppe) Marotta and (sporting director Fabio) Paratici were good to find him, now Juventus want to find other Paul Pogba."

Reigning Serie A champions Juve currently sit 11 points clear at the top of the division, ahead of Roma, who have a game in hand.