Agnew feels Middlesbrough deserved to beat Burnley

Middlesbrough caretaker manager Steve Agnew feels his side were unfortunate to draw 0-0 with Burnley as he believes they deserved maximum points at the Riverside Stadium.

Boro struggled to get going in the opening 45 minutes, but conjured up a number of chances to open the scoring after the break, with Alvaro Negredo and Stewart Downing in particular coming close.

Agnew's men, who are second bottom with seven games left, eventually had to settle for a scoreless draw, though, and are now on a 14-game winless streak in the Premier League.

"I think the chances came in the second half," Agnew stated.

"Alvaro [Negredo] had the over-head kick and there was Stewart Downing's free-kick that was going in but cleared off the line.

"You have to give Downing credit, he stood up and did everything he could have done. That is the quality that he and the rest of the players have. It was a game that we are disappointed to not have won.

67. produces a sensational bicycle kick but Heaton gets a hand to it! Fantastic piece of skill from the striker!April 8, 2017

"Negredo is a terrific player and finisher. When the ball came across you would back him to score with his left foot. He did everything right and the keeper made a wonderful save.

"I thought the lads were terrific in terms of their effort and commitment, and I thought we deserved to win the game."

Burnley boss Sean Dyche, meanwhile, acknowledged it was a battling point for his side as they moved further away from the drop zone.

The Clarets are eight points clear of the bottom three and Dyche said: "It was a hard-fought point. A lot has been made of them having a hard run but we know how difficult it is here.

"They are a good side who we knew would have to throw caution to the wind and we came strong in the second half, so in the end I think it was a fair result. Robbie [Brady] nearly scored with two good free-kicks and Tom [Heaton] made a terrific save in the second half from their big chance.

"I thought we were very resolute throughout to be honest and perhaps the one gripe I have of my side is that we get in some fantastic positions and lack that one moment of quality. We had three or four unbelievable situations, but certainly in the end there was no lack of effort and we put our bodies on the line when it got tough. I take great pride in that.

"The beauty of the game is there for all to see, but you have to do all the nitty-gritty, all the ugly stuff and the hard stuff."