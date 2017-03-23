Aguero is Argentina's best option with Dybala out - Bauza

Edgardo Bauza believes the in-form Sergio Aguero will seamlessly slip into Argentina's attacking quartet with Lionel Messi, Angel Di Maria and Gonzalo Higuain against Chile.

With Juventus forward Paulo Dybala ruled out, Aguero could take his chance to secure a starting berth for his national team - just as he did at club level when Gabriel Jesus was injured for Manchester City.

After falling behind the Brazil international at City, Aguero has returned to score seven goals in his last seven games in all competitions and Argentina coach Bauza is delighted with his return to form.

"For me, [Aguero] is the best we have as Dybala isn't available," he told a pre-match news conference ahead of Thursday's World Cup qualifying clash.

"I think he is going through a good patch; he's got back to his best level and won his place back in the [City] team. Alongside Messi, Higuain and Di Maria, he can be a very harmful attacking forward.

"It's that simple, with no twists, and he [Aguero] is simply having a better time of things at the moment than the others."

Bauza also offered his backing to Higuain, who has had a difficult time for his country with crucial misses in final defeats at the 2014 World Cup and two Copa Americas.

"I gave [Higuain] all my trust and he knows that," the coach added. "For me, he was the starting striker and he still is. I'm very confident with him, very."

Meanwhile, with Aguero and Higuain set to start up front, Bauza confirmed that Messi would be handed a free role in the side.

"[Messi] starts playing in a position, but is not a fixed one and then, obviously, according to what the opposition does, this position could change," he said.

"But the last time hardly anyone got the better of him. So he will start in a position, but he has all the freedom to move as he always does, and then we will see how the opposition reacts to that."