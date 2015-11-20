Aguero back but City captain Kompany to sit out Liverpool clash

Sergio Aguero is fit to make his Manchester City return on Saturday, but captain Vincent Kompany will miss the Premier League leaders' match with Liverpool.

Aguero sat out City's past seven games in all competitions after suffering a hamstring injury while on international duty with Argentina at the start of October.

In his previous City outing, the 27-year-old sensationally struck five goals in a 6-1 thrashing of Newcastle United and his return to fitness is a timely one as fellow striker Wilfried Bony will miss out with a hamstring injury.

Kompany left Belgium's squad ahead of last week's friendly win over Italy due to further concern over the calf problem that has dogged the centre-back over recent seasons.

Eliaquim Mangala is likely to join Nicolas Otamendi at centre-back in Kompany's absence against Jurgen Klopp's team, while the game could come too soon for David Silva.

City boss Manuel Pellegrini said playmaker Silva is a "risk" as he is still enduring discomfort from the ankle problem he sustained while playing for Spain last month.

"Sergio is fit – he's ready to come back," Pellegrini said. "David continues with some small sprain in his ankle so it's a risk for him to play.

"Unfortunately Samir Nasri is also injured. Bony and Vincent Kompany are also injured and will miss this game against Liverpool.

"One of the merits of this team is not just to depend on one player but of course our team is better with Sergio."

Saturday's Etihad Stadium match is set to be played amid a highly charged atmosphere following Raheem Sterling's controversial move from Liverpool to City during the close season.

"One of the most important things in important games is to have a cold mind, not a cold heart but a cold mind," Pellegrini added. "I hope we will.

"I always think it is special for a player [Sterling] to play against a team he has worked for a lot of years."