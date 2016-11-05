Aguero disappointed with draw despite landmark City goal

Sergio Aguero was disappointed with Manchester City's 1-1 Premier League draw with Middlesbrough on Saturday despite scoring his 150th goal for the club.

Aguero opened the scoring after being teed up by Kevin De Bruyne, but despite City forcing a string of saves from Victor Valdes, the second goal would not come and Marten de Roon equalised in second-half stoppage time.

Chelsea's 5-0 demolition of Everton means City, who have now won just one of their last five top-flight outings, lost top spot in the Premier League, and Aguero was frustrated his side could not hold on for all three points.

"It was a strange match because we controlled the game, but in the end we end up with a bad feeling because I thought we could have won," the Argentina international said.

"We played a great match on Tuesday [the 3-1 Champions League win over Barcelona].

"We were very excited for this game, to try and win, but we all know the Premier League is very complicated competition - any team can beat you and anything can happen.

"Look at what happened today - we created many chances, they didn't, and we end up drawing."

Despite the result, Aguero took pleasure from his 150th City goal and revealed a conversation with De Bruyne was key to his landmark strike.

"I talked to Kevin before the goal and told him to put it there for me because the defence was marking me all the time," said Aguero. "He did it so well, I was happy with that."