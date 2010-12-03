Aguero granted dual nationality
By app
MADRID - Atletico Madrid's Argentina striker Sergio Aguero has been granted dual Spanish nationality, the La Liga side said on their website on Friday.
The move frees up one of the club's three berths for non-European Union players as allowed under Spanish football federation rules. The other two are taken by Uruguay defender Diego Godin and Brazilian striker Diego Costa.
The 22-year-old Aguero, nicknamed 'Kun', was signed from Independiente for 23 million euros in 2006 and is in the process of negotiating an improved contract with the club.
He has developed a flourishing partnership with Uruguay's Diego Forlan up front and has scored five league goals so far this season.
