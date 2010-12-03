Aguero granted dual nationality

The move frees up one of the club's three berths for non-European Union players as allowed under Spanish football federation rules. The other two are taken by Uruguay defender Diego Godin and Brazilian striker Diego Costa.

The 22-year-old Aguero, nicknamed 'Kun', was signed from Independiente for 23 million euros in 2006 and is in the process of negotiating an improved contract with the club.

He has developed a flourishing partnership with Uruguay's Diego Forlan up front and has scored five league goals so far this season.