Quiz! Can you name every nationality to have won the Premier League?

By
published

This one will seriously test your ball knowledge...

Erling Haaland celebrates with the Premier League trophy after Manchester City&#039;s success in 2023/24
Erling Haaland celebrates with the Premier League trophy after Manchester City's success in 2023/24 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Time for a football quiz? The best league in the world boasts winners that span across multiple continents.

Manchester City's recent four-peat looks set to be dashed by Liverpool's rampant campaign under Arne Slot and that in itself will help a fresh cohort of first-timers to a Premier League winners crown.

Our latest quiz is set to your ball knowledge when it comes to, you guessed it, all the different nationalities to have won an English top-flight crown. The trivia gods at FourFourTwo have spent hours on this one - so how about we jump in and see if you can crack our very own Da Vinci code?

TRY NEXT

Premier League chief executive Rick Parry, 1992

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Quiz! Can you name all 22 clubs from the very first Premier League season?

We're giving you just eight minutes to name the 53 nationalities of players who have at least one Premier League crown next to their name.

One player escaping your mind? Simply log in to Kwizly and they’ll provide you with a hint to set you on your way.

Don’t forget to tweet your scores to @FourFourTwo and send this quiz round to your mates, so you can declare yourself the true fount of all Premier League knowledge.

Off you go...

We use Kwizly for our quizzes – find out more here

Can't see this quiz? Play it here

More Premier League quizzes

Quiz! Can you name every Premier League top three ever in order?

Quiz! Can you name every manager who’s managed three or more Premier League clubs?

Quiz! Can you name every player to have scored 20+ Premier League goals for Newcastle United?

Quiz! Can you name every nation's top appearance-maker in the Premier League?

Quiz! Can you name every Premier League player to have been the only one of his nationality?

TOPICS
Matthew Holt
Matthew Holt

Matthew is a Freelance Journalist and has racked up bylines for Manchester United, Manchester Evening News, GOAL and SPORTbible to name a few. A long-term sufferer of Scunthorpe United, he currently resides in the north-west after escaping the smog of North Lincolnshire.

More about quiz
Glenn Murray in action for Brighton against Bournemouth on January 1, 2018

Line-up quiz! Can you name Brighton's line-up from the 2-2 draw with Bournemouth in 2018?
Steve Bruce celebrates after scoring the winning goal for Manchester United against Sheffield Wednesday in the Premier League match at Old Trafford, April 1993

Quiz! Can you name all 22 clubs from the very first Premier League season?
MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 5: Kyle Walker of Manchester City battles for possession with Adama Traore of Fulham during the Premier League match between Manchester City FC and Fulham FC at Etihad Stadium on October 5, 2024 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Joe Prior/Visionhaus via Getty Images)

'It's a big lie, he's a unit! Anyone with any sense, you can see the size of him': Adama Traore truth revealed by Antonee Robinson
See more latest