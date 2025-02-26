Quiz! Can you name every nationality to have won the Premier League?

Erling Haaland celebrates with the Premier League trophy after Manchester City's success in 2023/24

Time for a football quiz? The best league in the world boasts winners that span across multiple continents.

Manchester City's recent four-peat looks set to be dashed by Liverpool's rampant campaign under Arne Slot and that in itself will help a fresh cohort of first-timers to a Premier League winners crown.

Our latest quiz is set to your ball knowledge when it comes to, you guessed it, all the different nationalities to have won an English top-flight crown. The trivia gods at FourFourTwo have spent hours on this one - so how about we jump in and see if you can crack our very own Da Vinci code?

We're giving you just eight minutes to name the 53 nationalities of players who have at least one Premier League crown next to their name.

One player escaping your mind? Simply log in to Kwizly and they’ll provide you with a hint to set you on your way.

Off you go...

Can't see this quiz? Play it here

